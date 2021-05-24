Cardano Climbs 16% In Bullish Trade By Investing.com



Cardano Climbs 16% In Bullish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $1.466768 by 04:46 (08:46 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, up 16.40% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 20.

The move upwards pushed Cardano’s market cap up to $46.507919B, or 3.08% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $71.557257B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $1.266259 to $1.489759 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a drop in value, as it lost 34.23%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $10.108399B or 4.07% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.0231 to $2.1462 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 40.38% from its all-time high of $2.46 set on May 16.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $36,618.7 on the Investing.com Index, up 6.33% on the day.

was trading at $2,279.33 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 12.12%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $683.135961B or 45.31% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $263.545522B or 17.48% of the total cryptocurrency market value.