Campari targets premium brands, looks at Asia, United States for acquisitions – CEO to paper

Article content

ROME — Italian drinks group Campari targets premium brands and is focused on the United States and Asia as it presses on with its acquisition strategy, its chief executive was quoted as saying on Monday.

“Yes … Campari has built a structure capable of managing revenues that are higher than our current ones,” CEO Bob Kunze-Concewitz told La Stampa daily in an interview, when asked whether the group would continue with M&A deals.

The group, which already owns brands Aperol, Skyy vodka and Grand Marnier, wants to continue to expand in the high-end segment, Kunze-Concewitz added. (Reporting by Giulia Segreti, editing by Valentina Za)