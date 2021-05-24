BSCPad and TRON Partner to Launch TRONPAD By CoinQuora



BSCPad and TRON Partner to Launch TRONPAD



BSCPad and TRON partner to launch TRONPAD on the TRON network.

TRONPAD will be the first native IDO launchpad on TRON.

BSCPad, the largest IDO platform on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), is partnering with super blockchain TRON. The two will work together to launch TRONPAD, a native IDO launchpad on TRON.

Of particular interest, while BSCPad has strong western market presence, similarly TRON enjoys dominance in the east. As such, the partners have high global expectations for their collaboration.

Also, BSCPad which launched in March 2021 and has since helped accelerate user adoption on BSC. In fact, unique user wallet addresses on BSC have grown by over 21 million. Meanwhile, daily recorded transactions increased by over 5 million.

As such, the partners hope BSCPad will have a similar impact on TRONPAD. TRON Founder and BitTorrent CEO Justine Sun referred to the BSCPad team as some of the best minds in the crypto space. Specifica…

