BSC-Based Bogged Finance Lost $3M to Hackers By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

  • Binance Smart Chain Bogged Finance has lost $3 million of its native token $BOG to attackers.
  • The lost $3 million represent half of Bogged Finance’s total liquidity.
  • The Bogged Finance incident came a week after PancakeBunny.

Binance Smart Chain protocol Bogged Finance has lost a whopping $3 million of its native token $BOG through a crypto phishing attack. Of note, the $3 million lost represents almost half of Bogged Finance’s total liquidity.

Coincidently, the Bogged Finance network hack came a week right after the BSC PancakeBunny exploit.

Based on the report, the Bogged Finance team saw the misfortune attack on their network on Sunday. Due to the misfortune, the BOG team has strongly warned users to stop trading BOG until they solve the issue at hand.

Timely, the BOG developer team worked smarter and mitigated the attackers’ ill-gotten action in 45 seconds. Even, with respect to the…

