Boral’s DevTech Leader Chris Hines Selected to National Concrete Masonry Association Leadership Position

“Chris has gone above and beyond to support our industry and raise the standards by which all manufactured stone providers and installers conduct business,” said Jeff Bowling, Vice President of Sales for Boral Stone Division. “Chris’s contributions to the building and construction industry are unmatched, and we are thrilled that the NCMA has honored Chris with this appointment.”

Under Hines’ leadership, the NCMA MSV Market Segment will continue its efforts in promoting and expanding the use of MSV in all types of projects. Current initiatives for the Market Segment include the NCMA’s MSV Product Certification program, continued update and improvement of industry technical resources, and development of an education and certification program for MSV installers.

ROSWELL, Ga. — The National Concrete Masonry Association (NCMA) has appointed Chris Hines, DevTech Leader for Boral’s Stone Division , to Manufactured Stone Veneer (MSV) Market Segment Committee Chair, as announced at the organization’s virtual Annual Convention. Hines brings 18 years of experience in the MSV industry to the position and will also sit on the NCMA Board of Directors as the representative for the MSV market segment.

“Chris brings years of leadership, insights and industry knowledge to this new role, and we know his expertise will be invaluable for our organization,” said Nick Lang, Vice President of Business Development for the NCMA. “Manufactured stone veneer is a premier cladding system for buildings, and we look forward to seeing its standing in the industry grow in the decades to come.”

Hines’s storied career with Boral’s Stone Division began in 2010 when he joined the company as Technical Leader. In 2017, he was elevated to Technical Sales Director and served in the position for nearly three years before his promotion to DevTech Leader in February 2020.

In his current role, Hines’s specialty lies in the technical world of product testing, building codes and standards development. He serves as a direct resource for the product development team and focuses on determining new product innovations. He played a key role in the development of Drain-N-Dry™ Lath, an industry-leading solution for advanced moisture control, and Flex-N-Dry™ Tape, a soft joint solution that provides labor and material savings in masonry and stucco applications.

Hines has been involved in the MSV industry since 2003, becoming an industry expert by learning the history, challenges and technical science behind the product’s creation and installation. He credits such influences as Darrel Higgs, Bob Heath and Don Ferguson for introducing him to MSV and imparting their extensive education on him.

Prior to joining Boral’s Stone Division, Hines was Technical Manager for Owens Corning, which develops and produces insulation, roofing and fiberglass materials and products, for 10 years.

For more information on the NCMA, visit NCMA.org. To learn more about Boral and its Stone Division in North America, visit BoralAmerica.com/stone.

About the National Concrete Masonry Association

Founded in 1918, the National Concrete Masonry Association (NCMA) unites, supports, and represents the producers and suppliers of concrete masonry systems – including concrete masonry, manufactured stone veneer, segmental retaining walls, and other hardscape systems. From small family-owned businesses to large corporations, NCMA is comprised of members that stand together to make buildings safer, more resilient and more pleasing to the eye. For more information, visit ncma.org.

About Boral Stone Division