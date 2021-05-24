Blockchain Startup Chia Nabs $500 Million Valuation, Eyes IPO

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Chia Network Inc., a blockchain and digital currency platform founded by BitTorrent creator Bram Cohen, has more than doubled its valuation after raising $61 million from investors including Richmond Global Ventures and Andreessen Horowitz.

The San Francisco-based company was valued at about $500 million in the funding round, a person with knowledge of the matter said. Breyer Capital, Slow Ventures, True Ventures, Cygni Capital, Naval Ravikant, Collab+Currency and DHVC also participated in round.

“We want to make digital currency easier to use than cash,” Gene Hoffman, Chia’s president and chief operating officer, said in an interview. He called the fresh funding “rocket fuel” for hiring and accelerating the company’s ambition to become a trading and payment system used by governments, banks and other institutions.

Hoffman said the company is looking to a traditional initial public offering as soon as this year, although a merger with the “right” special purpose acquisition company is a possibility.

“Our goal has always been to go public relatively quickly as that will significantly clarify our regulatory environment and allow customers to use currency to hedge public market volatility, which is different from other coins,” Hoffman said.