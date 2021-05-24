Bitcoin Jumps Toward $40,000 After Musk Tweet on Mining Council

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Bitcoin extended gains Monday after proponents Elon Musk and Michael Saylor tweeted about a potential miners industry group being formed to standardize energy-usage reporting.

Saylor, chief executive of MicroStrategy Inc., tweeted that he hosted a call with the Tesla Inc. CEO and a number of miners, including Michael Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital and publicly traded Riot Blockchain on Sunday to discuss “energy usage transparency.” Saylor said the group agreed to form the Bitcoin Mining Council “to standardize energy reporting.”

The world’s largest cryptocurrency advanced as much as 19% to trade around $39,944 following the tweets.The advance is the largest for a single session since December 2017.

Digital currencies have been gripped by volatility in the past two weeks after Musk raised concern about Bitcoin’s energy-intensive proof-of-transaction process, known as mining.

Bitcoin plunged as much as 18% on Sunday. But traders may be feeling more positive as the crypto industry holds one of its biggest conferences of the year this week. Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard noted at the Consensus conference that a big issue for central banks with regard to a digital currency is the impact on the financial system.

