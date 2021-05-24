Bitcoin Jumps 20% In a Green Day By Investing.com



Bitcoin Jumps 20% In a Green Day



Investing.com – was trading at $39,809.1 by 16:01 (20:01 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, up 20.29% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since December 7, 2017.

The move upwards pushed Bitcoin’s market cap up to $740.9B, or 44.26% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Bitcoin’s market cap was $1,184.9B.

Bitcoin had traded in a range of $34,474.6 to $39,809.1 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Bitcoin has seen a drop in value, as it lost 10.53%. The volume of Bitcoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $69.4B or 32.74% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $30,261.7129 to $45,770.9180 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Bitcoin is still down 38.55% from its all-time high of $64,778.04 set on April 14.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $2,664.87 on the Investing.com Index, up 35.47% on the day.

Tether was trading at $1.0011 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 0.10%.

Ethereum’s market cap was last at $307.2B or 18.35% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Tether’s market cap totaled $59.8B or 3.57% of the total cryptocurrency market value.