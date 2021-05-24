Bitcoin Climbs 11% In Bullish Trade By Investing.com



Investing.com – was trading at $37,533.2 by 08:03 (12:03 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, up 10.77% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 20.

The move upwards pushed Bitcoin’s market cap up to $704.6B, or 44.99% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Bitcoin’s market cap was $1,184.9B.

Bitcoin had traded in a range of $34,474.6 to $37,848.8 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Bitcoin has seen a drop in value, as it lost 17.68%. The volume of Bitcoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $83.1B or 34.01% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $30,261.7129 to $45,770.9180 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Bitcoin is still down 42.06% from its all-time high of $64,778.04 set on April 14.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $2,353.33 on the Investing.com Index, up 11.03% on the day.

Tether was trading at $1.0011 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 0.21%.

Ethereum’s market cap was last at $274.5B or 17.52% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Tether’s market cap totaled $59.8B or 3.82% of the total cryptocurrency market value.