Binance Charity Donates Oxygen Tanks To Save 12,000 Lives in India By CoinQuora

Binance Charity Donates Oxygen Tanks To Save 12,000 Lives in India
- Binance Charity has donated cryptogenic liquid oxygen tanks to support India.
- Through the oxygen tanks, Binance Charity aims to save over 12,000 lives in India according to CEO CZ.
- Binance also sent 100,000 N95 masks aside from the oxygen containers.
Binance Charity has announced a new safe arrival of two cryptogenic liquid oxygen tanks to India as part of its Crypto Against COVID campaign.
According to Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ), they donated the cryptogenic liquid oxygen tanks to save over 12,000 lives in India.
CZ tweeted,
Our oxygen tanks have touched down in India, ready to provide life-saving support to a country struggling to breathe.
We stand by our brothers and sisters in India. Read more on how you can help here. https://t.co/dnhB5eUjpK
This article was first published on coinquora.com
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.