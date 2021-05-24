Binance Charity Donates Oxygen Tanks To Save 12,000 Lives in India By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

  • Binance Charity has donated cryptogenic liquid oxygen tanks to support India.
  • Through the oxygen tanks, Binance Charity aims to save over 12,000 lives in India according to CEO CZ.
  • Binance also sent 100,000 N95 masks aside from the oxygen containers.

Binance Charity has announced a new safe arrival of two cryptogenic liquid oxygen tanks to India as part of its Crypto Against COVID campaign.

According to Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ), they donated the cryptogenic liquid oxygen tanks to save over 12,000 lives in India.

CZ tweeted,

