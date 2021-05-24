Big banks look for post-pandemic rebound of credit card revenue

Article content

Big U.S. banks are prepared for credit-card balances to start ticking up again this year as pandemic restrictions ease and stimulus checks stop arriving, setting up the industry for a bump in one of its most profitable businesses.

Lenders, including Capital One, Citigroup and JPMorgan, have been sending out more promotions to enroll new customers and encourage borrowers to spend, said Andrew Davidson of marketing-tracker Mintel Comperemedia. Some 260 million offers were sent in March, the firm estimates.

Banks have increased digital marketing, too, on Facebook, Instagram, video sites and podcasts, he said.

“The big banks are ramping up in anticipation of the recovery post-pandemic,” Davidson said. “They are really trying to make up lost ground from last year.”

At the same time, lenders have been easing credit standards, according to a recent Federal Reserve survey and public comments by bank executives, including from Bank of America Corp.

The change in posture is a stark difference from last year when lenders halted most card offers and pulled back on credit limits, worried that skyrocketing unemployment would create major loan losses.

The losses did not happen.

Instead, the U.S. government sent out stimulus checks, offered enhanced jobless benefits and propped up small-business owners with forgivable loans. That allowed many credit-card reliant Americans to spend while also paying down balances. Others leaned on higher housing prices to borrow cheaply against their homes rather than use plastic.