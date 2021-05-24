BBC to review its governance after Princess Diana inquiry By Reuters

Signage is seen at the entrance to BBC Broadcasting House offices and recording studios, London, Britain, May 21, 2021.

LONDON (Reuters) – The BBC board said on Monday it would carry out a review to check the effectiveness of the publicly-funded broadcaster’s editorial policies and governance after a damning report into how it secured a 1995 interview with Princess Diana.

“As a Board we believe that the BBC is a different organisation today, with different and stronger governance, as well as improved processes,” the board said in a statement.

“Nevertheless, Lord Dyson’s report speaks to historic failings of oversight and these should be reflected upon. We must not just assume that mistakes of the past cannot be repeated today – we must make sure that this is the case.”

