Base metals decline as China’s regulatory curbs spook traders

HANOI — Prices of base metals dropped on Monday after regulators in top consumer China warned domestic commodity companies to maintain “normal market orders” following a recent record rally.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.1% at $9,870 a tonne by 0708 GMT, aluminum dropped 1.5% to $2,335 a tonne while zinc declined 1.5% to $2,927 a tonne.

In Shanghai, copper closed down 1.4% to 71,640 yuan ($11,136.50) a tonne, aluminum hit a one-month low of 17,935 yuan a tonne, nickel fell to a four-week low at 122,570 yuan a tonne while zinc shed 1.1% to 22,155 yuan a tonne.

Several authorities in China held a talk on Sunday with major domestic commodity companies and urged them not to drive up prices, the country’s National Development and Reform Commission said in a statement.

“The rally in copper and iron ore appears to have stalled as investors become increasingly concerned about regulatory constraints and easing stimulus measures,” said ANZ analysts in a note.

Prices for copper hit record highs earlier this month, along with a rally in other commodities, on rising demand as lockdowns to curb the COVID-19 pandemic have eased and government stimulus has boosted consumer spending globally.