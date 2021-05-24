Banca Ifis rescues Italian casualty of Greensill collapse

Article content

MILAN — Italy’s Banca Ifis has bought the healthy assets of Aigis Banca for 1 euro ($1.22) after Aigis was forced into liquidation by the insolvency of Germany’s Greensill Bank.

German financial services regulator BaFin in March shut down Greensill Bank AG, which was part of Greensill Capital, the collapsed London-based supply-chain finance group owned by Australian financier Lex Greensill.

“The intervention of Banca Ifis will protect the savings of retail customers, guarantee continuity of finance to businesses and safeguard jobs,” Banca Ifis Chief Executive Frederik Geertman said in a statement.

Milan-based Aigis was established only last December as a specialist lender for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with a staff of 50 and three branches spread among Italy’s financial capital, Rome and the southern town of Bari.

At the behest of Italy’s central bank, the Treasury on Sunday ordered Aigis to be put into liquidation, while transferring part of its business to Ifis, which also specializes in SME lending, as well as bad loan management.

Aigis is the first Italian casualty of Greensill’s demise, which also hit clients of Swiss bank Credit Suisse as well as steel magnate Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance and around two dozen German towns.