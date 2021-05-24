Asia shares track Wall Street gains amid easing inflation fears

Article content

HONG KONG — Asian shares climbed in early trade on Tuesday, tracking a Wall Street rally overnight, while the dollar held near a fourth-month low as investors tempered fears about inflation-driven rate hikes.

In early trade, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.81% at a two-week high, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains.

Australian shares were up 0.76%, while Japan’s Nikkei stock index rose 0.63%. China’s blue-chip CSI300 index jumped 0.22% in morning trade, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index opened up 0.41%.

“Markets were buoyed as data flow didn’t live up to the strong-inflation narrative, and amid repeated guidance from senior central bank figures that the current rise in inflation is temporary,” ANZ analysts wrote in a note.

The U.S. national activity index reading of 0.24 against expectations above 1, along with dovish comments from Federal Reserve speakers, helped support the view that policy will remain on hold for some time.

Still, after global service sector surveys showed strong growth last Friday, all eyes will be on the release of U.S. personal consumption data on Thursday, the Fed’s preferred inflation measure.