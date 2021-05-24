Ashley Graham Gives Emily Ratajkowski Motherhood Advice

“When you sit down with another mom, all you kind of talk about is like being a mom.”
Ashley Graham had so many new “mommy friends” after her colleagues gave birth during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
It can be nice to “have friends around that you know you can call on a whim, whenever you’ve got a question about baby world or pregnancy world,” she added.
Graham revealed she FaceTimed Kloss last week to set up a playdate with their children.
“I’m so excited because we’re both back on the East Coast now,” she said.
The fashionista also grabbed lunch with Ratajkowski last week to talk about their new lives as mothers.
“When you sit down with another mom, all you kind of talk about is like being a mom,” she explained. “And you try not to do it, but ultimately, that’s all you talk about.”
That’s why Graham came up with this great rule for discussing motherhood with her friends.
“I always say, ‘Do you want the advice?’ before.”
This is important because Graham says, “there’s just so much unsolicited advice that you get when you’re pregnant… You feel bombarded by it a bit.”
“So I think the best thing to do when talking to anyone who’s pregnant or has just had a baby is, like, make sure they want the advice before you give it,” the model added.
And when she asked Ratajkowski if she wanted the advice, Graham revealed, “Emily actually said, ‘Yes, I want the advice, that’s why I’m talking to you.'”
There’s nothing better than getting some support from your friends when you’ve entered into a new stage of your life!
