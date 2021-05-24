AR Medical Technologies Launches MaskFit AR: Helping You Sleep for Better Health

Article content

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Positioned at the forefront of helping people with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) improve their health and quality of life, AR Medical Technologies launches MaskFit AR. Powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, MaskFit AR overcomes a 30-year problem of improper patient mask fitment for people who use CPAP or BiPAPTM to treat their OSA. MaskFit AR is much more than just a facial scanner or a measurement tool, it is a next generation mobile app platform that overcomes the guess work of accurate mask fitment which is essential in the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Having the largest global CPAP mask database that’s integrated with a neural network of input from facial measurements, demographic data, clinical data and user satisfaction scores, MaskFit AR’s patent pending smart algorithms are able to automatically provide a selection of best suited masks for individuals of any age, gender and ethnicity.

MaskFit AR is compatible with any smartphone or tablet and additional software or proprietary hardware is not required. Available for download on the App Store or Google Play for both iOS and Android, users can take immediate advantage of MaskFit AR’s patent pending 3D image capturing capabilities available on the latest iPhone X and iPad Pro “TrueDepth” camera technology. Current and older Apple or Android smart phones with high-resolution cameras can also provide accurate 2D image scanning. To maximize privacy and security, MaskFit AR does not transmit, record, or process any images or photos on our servers.