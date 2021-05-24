Alexis Bledel Talks Rory’s Gilmore Girls Boyfriends

Team Dean, Jess, or Logan??
The Gilmore Girls finale may have aired over a decade ago, but fans are still talking about Rory’s dating life.
Wether you’re Team Dean, Team Jess, or Team Logan, most fans have an opinion on who Rory should have ended up with.
When she was asked on Watch What Happens Live who she thought Rory should have wound up with, she just couldn’t decide!
“Jeagan?” Alexis joked, combining all three men’s names. “I can’t single somebody out.”
While Alexis couldn’t settle on one love interest, there’s still time for Rory to make her choice in a potential second season of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.
Alexis has previously expressed a desire to continue the reboot series as she’s “interested in telling a story that is dynamic and that I sort of relate to and can hook into.”
Meanwhile, Netflix has also said they’d like to see more episodes of the show.
With the potential to continue the Gilmore Girls storyline, who knows what the future holds for Rory’s romantic life!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!