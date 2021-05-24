After Cutting its Dividend, is AT&T a Buy, Sell, or Hold? By StockNews

Matilda Colman
After Cutting its Dividend, is AT&T a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

AT&T (T), which once dominated the telecommunications space, is expected to do so again by spinning off its WarnerMedia to Discovery (NASDAQ:), and by focusing solely on its telecommunications operations. However, because the company has cut its dividend because of the deal, will T be able to retain investors’ interest in its stock? Let’s find out.Investors’ optimism surrounding the proposed spin-off of AT&T Inc.’s (T) WarnerMedia to Discovery, Inc. (DISCA) through a Reverse Morris Trust drove T’s shares to their 52-week high of $33.88 on May 17.

However, most investor interest fizzled out as soon as investors realized that the deal comes with a proposed dividend cut. Following the transaction with DISCA, T’s dividend payout ratio is expected to be in the low 40% range, and its annual revenue growth is expected to be in low single digits CAGR.

As a result, the stock is currently trading 11.4% below its 52-week high. Income-focused investors especially were disappointed by the dividend-cut news. Law firm Bragar Eagel & Squire also launched an investigation into DISCA on May 19, 2021 concerning DISCA’s board of directors’ oversight of an alleged unfair process and ultimate agreement to an inadequate merger deal.

