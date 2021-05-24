After Cutting its Dividend, is AT&T a Buy, Sell, or Hold? By StockNews



© Reuters. After Cutting its Dividend, is AT&T a Buy, Sell, or Hold?



AT&T (T), which once dominated the telecommunications space, is expected to do so again by spinning off its WarnerMedia to Discovery (NASDAQ:), and by focusing solely on its telecommunications operations. However, because the company has cut its dividend because of the deal, will T be able to retain investors’ interest in its stock? Let’s find out.Investors’ optimism surrounding the proposed spin-off of AT&T Inc.’s (T) WarnerMedia to Discovery, Inc. (DISCA) through a Reverse Morris Trust drove T’s shares to their 52-week high of $33.88 on May 17.

However, most investor interest fizzled out as soon as investors realized that the deal comes with a proposed dividend cut. Following the transaction with DISCA, T’s dividend payout ratio is expected to be in the low 40% range, and its annual revenue growth is expected to be in low single digits CAGR.

As a result, the stock is currently trading 11.4% below its 52-week high. Income-focused investors especially were disappointed by the dividend-cut news. Law firm Bragar Eagel & Squire also launched an investigation into DISCA on May 19, 2021 concerning DISCA’s board of directors’ oversight of an alleged unfair process and ultimate agreement to an inadequate merger deal.

Continue reading on StockNews