After Blackouts, Texas Moves to Make Power Plants Weatherize

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Texas lawmakers advanced a sweeping and potentially costly measure that would require power plants and some gas facilities to prepare for extreme winter weather as part of an effort to avoid a repeat of February’s energy crisis.

The Texas House of Representatives on Sunday gave initial approval to a bill requiring power generators and critical gas infrastructure to make upgrades enabling them to function during freezing temperatures. It’s unclear how much the the upgrades would cost power and gas companies, but violators would face a minimum penalty of $5,000 a day. In extreme cases, fines could reach $1 million.

After a final House vote, the bill will head back to the state Senate for approval before it can go to the governor’s desk for signature.

The measure is the most ambitious attempt yet by the legislature to address the causes of blackouts that left more than 4 million Texans in the dark for days and resulted in at least 100 deaths. The state grid operator had to institute the catastrophic power cuts when nearly half of the state’s generation capacity failed during an Arctic blast that froze wind turbines, coal piles, power plant instruments and gas wellheads.