4 Stocks Benefiting from Strong Consumer Spending By StockNews

© Reuters. 4 Stocks Benefiting from Strong Consumer Spending
Massive fiscal stimulus spending and an improving job market on the back of a national COVID-19 vaccination program have been driving growth in consumer spending in the U.S. And since retail sales are by far the main driver of the U.S. economy—accounting for about one-third of consumer spending—the retail sector is expected to grow significantly going forward on rising consumer spending. So, we think leading players in this space—Walmart (NYSE:), Target (TGT), Albertsons (ACI), and Macy’s (M)—are uniquely positioned to benefit, and as such are worth more than a second look by investors. Read on.As the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic wane and the U.S. economy recovers faster than expected, retail sales are returning to pre-pandemic levels. An accelerated vaccine rollout, improving job market, and federal stimulus checks have been driving a substantial surge in consumer spending. Although this is fueling a rise in inflation as manufacturers pass cost increases onto customers, it is expected to be short-lived. Investors’ confidence in the retail industry is evident in the SPDR S&P Retail ETF’s (XRT) 15% returns over the past three months versus the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF’s (SPY) 6.4% gains over this period.
According to the U.S. Commerce Department, consumer spending increased 4.2% in March, after falling 1% in February. Since approximately one third of the U.S. population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, increasing numbers of people are resuming out-of-home activities and returning to a pre-pandemic lifestyle. As a result, retail store traffic is gaining significant momentum.
Since a surge in income is expected to further boost consumer spending, retailers Walmart Inc. (WMT), Target Corporation (NYSE:), Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI), and Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:) could emerge stronger with solid financials. So, we think it could be wise to bet on these stocks now.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.