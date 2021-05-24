3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy on the Dip By StockNews



© Reuters. 3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy on the Dip



Tech stocks have pulled back in the past few weeks. This gives investors a chance to scoop up some shares of quality companies at lower prices. That’s why David Cohne is recommending Alphabet (NASDAQ:), Facebook (FB), and HP (HPQ), three top-rated stocks down from their highs.Six of the past eight trading days have ended in the red, driven by fears of inflation. Last week, the market was startled by the news that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) posted its largest month-over-month increase since 2009. Making matters worse was that CPI also had its largest year-over-year rise since 2008.

Core inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, also rose 0.9% in April, the most since 1982. Inflation weighs heavily on both growth and value stocks. Higher inflation discounts a growth stock’s present value and raises the likelihood that the Fed will raise rates, which harms cyclical stocks. In the Fed’s minutes, we also just learned that it was considering taking action to tackle high inflation.

What does this mean? More than likely it means more volatility, but this also presents a buying opportunity for investors to pick up top technology stocks on the dip. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), Facebook Inc . (NASDAQ:), and HP Inc. (NYSE:) are top-rated technology stocks in our POWR Ratings system that have seen their shares pull back, providing the perfect buying opportunity.

Continue reading on StockNews