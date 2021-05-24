3 Small-Cap Retailers With the Potential to Soar By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. 3 Small-Cap Retailers With the Potential to Soar

One of the groups with the biggest earnings beat this quarter is retailers. These stocks are benefitting from increased store traffic and strong consumer spending. 3 small-cap retailers that investors should consider are Haverty Furniture (NYSE:), The Container Store (TCS), and Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:).In the current market environment, investors must remain cautious and selective when picking stocks. Though the Dow Jones and S&P 500 continue to remain strong, with both indices just a couple of percentage points away from their all-time highs, the Nasdaq and have been experiencing more significant pullbacks.

And over the last month, the percent of stocks in the S&P 500 trading above their 50-day moving average has dropped from above 90% to 72%. Similarly, the number of stocks on the New York Stock Exchange making new highs has dropped from averaging above 400 to around 100 over the last month.

With this in mind, I believe one industry that investors should watch is the retail industry. Retail companies are benefiting from stimulus payments and the economy reopening and should continue to outperform in 2021. Further, many retailers posted strong Q1 results and issued guidance above expectations. 3 small-cap retailers that investors should consider are Haverty Furniture (HVT), The Container Store (TCS), and Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH).

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR