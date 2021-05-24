2 Gold ETFs to Protect Against Inflation By StockNews



2 Gold ETFs to Protect Against Inflation



Because rising stock market volatility, a weakening U.S. dollar and inflation concerns are expected to drive the demand for gold as a haven for value, it could be wise to bet now on gold ETFs SPDR (GLD (NYSE:)) and VanEck Vectors (GDX). Read on.Gold prices have rebounded off their March lows on continued concerns over rising inflation, a weakening U.S. dollar, and stock market volatility. Indeed, gold prices are up for the eighth straight day. The rising demand for the precious metal is driven primarily by the yellow metal’s ability as a hedge for investors against inflation and current market volatility.

Investors’ rising interest in gold is evidenced by the SPDR Gold Trust ETF’s (P:) 4.7% returns over the past month versus the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF’s (SPY) 0.3% decline.

Because rising consumer spending on the back of an improving job market could lead to further increases in consumer prices, demand for gold as a hedge should rise further. As such, we think it could be wise to invest now in GLD and VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSE:).

