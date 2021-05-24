18 Darren Barnet Fun Facts

1.
To start, Darren Barnet portrays the swoonworthy Paxton Hall-Yoshida on Netflix’s original series Never Have I Ever.
2.
He’s a ’90s baby and celebrated his 30th birthday on April 27.
4.
His first major recurring role was on a 2018 TV series called Turnt.
5.
He’s also had guest roles on This Is Us, Criminal Minds, and S.W.A.T.
6.
When he worked on This Is Us, the actor had to shave off half of his eyebrows in order to portray a younger version of Jack Pearson.
7.
He portrayed Wilfred ‘Freddy’ Malick on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. for two episodes.
8.
He was one of the first people cast in Never Have I Ever, and he didn’t initially do a chemistry read with co-star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.
9.
After Mindy Kaling heard him speaking Japanese on set, his character’s named changed from Paxton Hall to Paxton Hall-Yoshida.
11.
He’s active on social media and has 1.4 million followers on Instagram.
12.
He does a pretty good cosplay and once dressed up as Fight Club‘s Tyler Durden.
13.
If Paxton got his own episode on Never Have I Ever, he’d want Brad Pitt to be the narrator.
18.
Finally, he will be reprising his role on the soon-to-be-released Season 2 of Never Have I Ever.
Are you Never Have I Ever fan? Let us know what you think of the show in the comments below!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!