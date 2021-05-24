15 Iconic Jimmy Woo Moments In WandaVision

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
2
  • asianpacificamerican badge

Nothing but respect for my favorite FBI agent.

As the first new MCU content we got since Avengers: Endgame in 2019, WandaVision was pretty much a cultural reset.

The best part was — in many people’s rightful opinion — FBI Agent Jimmy Woo, played by the spectacular Randall Park.

Here are a few of the most ~iconic~ Jimmy Woo moments.

1.

When he spilled his hopes and dreams for a future family to Darcy over a bag of chips.


Marvel / Via Disney+

I hope he gets everything he dreams of.

2.

When he summed up the way we all felt during the first few episodes.


Marvel / Via Disney+

Finally, a succinct way to describe the show’s convoluted setup.

3.

When he brought the hammer down on Hayward and his evil plan.


Marvel / Via Disney+

Alexa, play “Poker Face” by Lady Gaga.

4.

When he called in a quick favor with his FBI buddies after some quick thinking to stop S.W.O.R.D.


Marvel / Via Disney+

This man could’ve defeated Thanos.

5.

When he finally mastered the card trick he started learning in Ant-Man and the Wasp.


Disney+ / Via giphy.com

I’m glad to see he still enjoys the art of close-up magic.

6.

When he made sure Darcy finally got the coffee she kept asking for.

7.

When his unique talent helped everybody’s favorite trio escape the S.W.O.R.D. camp.


Marvel / Via Disney+

Reason #616 Jimmy, Monica, and Darcy deserve a spinoff.

8.

When he tried out a new catchphrase.


Marvel / Via Disney+

Petition for him to try out “zoinks” or “jinkies” next.

9.

When he took a Captain America–approved approach to language.


Marvel / Via Disney+

This is why he and Darcy are such a great team.

10.

When he assured Monica she wasn’t the only one following in the footsteps of her childhood hero.

11.

When he showed us what true leadership looks like during the Westview cleanup.


Marvel / Via Disney+

Jimmy Woo for S.W.O.R.D. president.

12.

When he made Monica’s safety his #1 priority as they tried to break into the Hex.

13.

When he was the only one who took Darcy’s idea to reach Wanda through her radio seriously.


Marvel / Via Disney+

He should’ve been in Captain America: Civil War to teach the Avengers the importance of teamwork.

14.

When he wasn’t afraid to get his hands dirty and punch some bad guys.


Marvel / Via Disney+

He’s ready and waiting to join the Avengers.

15.

And when he informed Hayward he was exactly where he needed to be.


Marvel / Via Disney+

We wouldn’t want it any other way.

TV and Movies

Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR