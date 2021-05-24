15 Iconic Jimmy Woo Moments In WandaVision

As the first new MCU content we got since Avengers: Endgame in 2019, WandaVision was pretty much a cultural reset.
The best part was — in many people’s rightful opinion — FBI Agent Jimmy Woo, played by the spectacular Randall Park.
Here are a few of the most ~iconic~ Jimmy Woo moments.
1.
When he spilled his hopes and dreams for a future family to Darcy over a bag of chips.
2.
When he summed up the way we all felt during the first few episodes.
3.
When he brought the hammer down on Hayward and his evil plan.
4.
When he called in a quick favor with his FBI buddies after some quick thinking to stop S.W.O.R.D.
5.
When he finally mastered the card trick he started learning in Ant-Man and the Wasp.
6.
When he made sure Darcy finally got the coffee she kept asking for.
7.
When his unique talent helped everybody’s favorite trio escape the S.W.O.R.D. camp.
8.
When he tried out a new catchphrase.
9.
When he took a Captain America–approved approach to language.
10.
When he assured Monica she wasn’t the only one following in the footsteps of her childhood hero.
11.
When he showed us what true leadership looks like during the Westview cleanup.
12.
When he made Monica’s safety his #1 priority as they tried to break into the Hex.
13.
When he was the only one who took Darcy’s idea to reach Wanda through her radio seriously.
14.
When he wasn’t afraid to get his hands dirty and punch some bad guys.
15.
And when he informed Hayward he was exactly where he needed to be.
