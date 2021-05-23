XRP Tumbles 20% In Rout By Investing.com



© Reuters. XRP Tumbles 20% In Rout



Investing.com – was trading at $0.74032 by 08:32 (12:32 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Sunday, down 20.35% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 19.

The move downwards pushed XRP’s market cap down to $36.13828B, or 2.53% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.73745 to $0.96587 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 49.62%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $7.62724B or 4.80% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.7374 to $1.6998 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 77.50% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $35,204.0 on the Investing.com Index, down 7.72% on the day.

was trading at $2,049.89 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 15.11%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $664.23044B or 46.47% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $242.36779B or 16.95% of the total cryptocurrency market value.