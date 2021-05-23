XRP Falls 23% In Bearish Trade By Investing.com



XRP Falls 23% In Bearish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $0.71321 by 09:02 (13:02 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Sunday, down 23.18% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 19.

The move downwards pushed XRP’s market cap down to $33.16744B, or 2.46% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.69124 to $0.96587 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 52.75%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $7.88328B or 4.94% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.6912 to $1.6998 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 78.32% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $33,765.4 on the Investing.com Index, down 11.84% on the day.

was trading at $1,930.97 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 19.29%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $635.66207B or 47.07% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $225.08411B or 16.67% of the total cryptocurrency market value.