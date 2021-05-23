The Number of Bitcoin Addresses Surges on This Sell-Off By CoinQuora

The Number of Bitcoin Addresses Surges on This Sell-Off
- The number of active addresses surged on this sell-off.
- Bitcoin crossed over 24 million unique addresses.
Recently, Chief Investment Officer at Moskovski Capital, Lex Moskovski, spotted the number of Bitcoin accumulation addresses. According to him, the number of Bitcoin addresses has surged on this sell-off.
Moskovski spotted the surge on Glassnode. Glassnode, the crypto market data aggregator shows the number of unique addresses that were active in the network, either as a sender or receiver. Notably, only addresses that were active in successful transactions are counted.
Number of #Bitcoin accumulation addresses has surged on this sell-off. pic.twitter.com/RZBlrbs1l8
— Lex Moskovski (@mskvsk)
This article was first published on coinquora.com
