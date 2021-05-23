Taiwan dollar, Indonesian rupiah gain; most Asian FX flat to lower

Article content

The following table shows rates for Asian

currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move

Japan yen 108.910 108.94 +0.03

Sing dlr 1.331 1.3318 +0.04

Taiwan dlr 27.878 27.94 +0.22

Korean won 1128.200 1127 -0.11

Baht 31.390 31.37 -0.06

Peso 47.935 47.91 -0.05

Rupiah 14325.000 14350 +0.17

Rupee 72.830 72.83 0.00

Ringgit 4.140 4.139 -0.02

Yuan 6.438 6.4345 -0.05

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move

Japan yen 108.910 103.24 -5.21

Sing dlr 1.331 1.3209 -0.78

Taiwan dlr 27.878 28.483 +2.17

Korean won 1128.200 1086.20 -3.72

Baht 31.390 29.96 -4.56

Peso 47.935 48.01 +0.16

Rupiah 14325.000 14040 -1.99

Rupee 72.830 73.07 +0.32

Ringgit 4.140 4.0200 -2.90

Yuan 6.438 6.5283 +1.41

(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)