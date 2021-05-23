SundaeSwap Collabs With Cardanians.io to Support Its ISO By CoinQuora

SundaeSwap Collabs With Cardanians.io to Support Its ISO
- SundaeSwap partners with Cardanians.io for its upcoming ISO event.
- Cardanians.io will mainly render support for SundaeSwap ISO through the collaboration.
- According to SundaeSwap, no one should stake ADA at Cardanians.io pool for SUNDAE token under this partnership.
SundaeSwap has announced in a tweet that it has partnered with Cardanians.io for its upcoming Initial Stake Pool (NASDAQ:) Offering (ISO) event.
We’re excited to announce that we will be working with @Cardanians_io for the ISO!
They will be a huge help with operating our stake pool! We’re grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with such an experienced stake pool provider!
This article was first published on coinquora.com
