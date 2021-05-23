SundaeSwap Collabs With Cardanians.io to Support Its ISO By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

SundaeSwap Collabs With Cardanians.io to Support Its ISO
  • SundaeSwap partners with Cardanians.io for its upcoming ISO event.
  • Cardanians.io will mainly render support for SundaeSwap ISO through the collaboration.
  • According to SundaeSwap, no one should stake ADA at Cardanians.io pool for SUNDAE token under this partnership.

SundaeSwap has announced in a tweet that it has partnered with Cardanians.io for its upcoming Initial Stake Pool (NASDAQ:) Offering (ISO) event.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR