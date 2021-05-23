Samsung BioLogics shares rise after agrees to make Moderna COVID-19 vaccine By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A vial containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a temporary vaccination center of Swiss Medix health center as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues, in the Offene St. Jakob Kirche Reformed church in Zurich, Switzerland May

SEOUL (Reuters) – Shares in South Korean drug contract manufacturer Samsung (KS:) BioLogics rose as much as 5.2% in early Monday trade, after it agreed to fill-finish manufacture Moderna (NASDAQ:)’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The agreement was part of Moderna Inc and Novavax (NASDAQ:) Inc entering into a deal with the South Korean government to manufacture their COVID-19 vaccines.

The wider market was down 0.2% as of 0007 GMT.

