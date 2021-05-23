Prince Zuko And 19 Other Characters Played By Dante Basco

We all know and love Prince Zuko in Avatar: The Last Airbender.
And if you don’t, then uhhhhh….
Prince Zuko was voiced by this wonderful human being, Dante Basco.
Dante Basco has played so many roles that defined my childhood. Every time I hear his voice, this pops up in my head:
So if you miss hearing his voice in the Avatar series, here are 19 more characters he played!
1.
Rufio in Hook
2.
The Try Guys ’90s Boyband Music Video Challenge
3.
Jake Long in American Dragon: Jake Long
4.
Nerdy Kid in The Goofy Movie
5.
Ollie in Yappie
7.
Scorpion in Ultimate Spider-Man
8.
Cheddar in We Bare Bears
9.
Supportive Friend in AJ Rafael’s “Five-Hundred Days” Official Music Video
10.
Jai Kell in Star Wars Rebels
11.
Narrator in Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures
12.
Fukushima in Kim Possible
13.
Kevin in The Fresh Prince of Bel Air
14.
Ben Mercado in The Debut
15.
Hollywood London in The Suite Life of Zack and Cody
16.
Spinkick in Carmen Sandiego
17.
Dolph in But I’m A Cheerleader
18.
Duke in The Fabulous Filipino Brothers
19.
And finally, General Iroh in The Legend of Korra
Also I love how your patch jacket honors you and your history! 😍
What other Dante Basco characters do you know and which ones are your favorites? Let us know in the comments!
