Prince Zuko And 19 Other Characters Played By Dante Basco

We all know and love Prince Zuko in Avatar: The Last Airbender.

And if you don’t, then uhhhhh….


Nickelodeon / Via giphy.com

HIGHLY recommend watching this show if you haven’t because the storyline is *chef’s kiss* 🙌.

Prince Zuko was voiced by this wonderful human being, Dante Basco.


John Wolfsohn / Getty Images

Dante Basco has played so many roles that defined my childhood. Every time I hear his voice, this pops up in my head:

So if you miss hearing his voice in the Avatar series, here are 19 more characters he played!

1.

Rufio in Hook


Sony Pictures / Via giphy.com

Of course, I gotta put this ABSOLUTELY ICONIC character here! Some people grew up with Rufio, some people grew up with Zuko. BOTH ARE IMMACULATE.

The Triple Mohawk. The Leather Jacket. The CROP TOP. Absolutely *chef’s kiss.*

2.

The Try Guys ’90s Boyband Music Video Challenge

BuzzFeed Video / Via youtube.com

Watch as Basco reprises his role as Rufio from Hook in this ’90s boyband challenge he did with the Try Guys back in 2017!

3.

Jake Long in American Dragon: Jake Long


Disney / Via giphy.com

Basco plays the role of Jake Long, a teenager in New York trying to balance his life as an adolescent and his responsibilities of being the American Dragon.

4.

Nerdy Kid in The Goofy Movie

Disney / Via youtube.com

5.

Ollie in Yappie

Wong Fu Productions / Via youtube.com

In Yappie, Basco plays a spoken word artist and speaks about how Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders are viewed in America. #kingshit.

7.

Scorpion in Ultimate Spider-Man

Marvel / Via youtube.com

Another famous Asian actor, George Takei, that everyone must love voices the Elder Monk!!

Season 2, Episode 13: “Journey of the Iron Fist”

Season 2, Episode 25: “Return of the Sinister Six”

8.

Cheddar in We Bare Bears

Cartoon Network / Via youtube.com

A martial arts master who protects baby bears 🥺💕 We love that 😭.

Season 4, Episode 32: “Baby Orphan Ninja Bears”

9.

Supportive Friend in AJ Rafael’s “Five-Hundred Days” Official Music Video

AJ Rafael / Via youtube.com

10.

Jai Kell in Star Wars Rebels


Lucasfilm / Via giphy.com

Jai Kell was a young cadet at the Academy for Young Imperials until he is thought to be “Force-sensitive”.

11.

Narrator in Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures

Lucasfilm / Via youtube.com

Speaking of Star Wars, he goes on to be the narrator for Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures!

12.

Fukushima in Kim Possible


Disney

Fukushima is a skilled martial artist who Ron meets in Japan because of a Middleton High exchange student program.

Season 2, Episode 11: “Exchange”

13.

Kevin in The Fresh Prince of Bel Air


NBC / Via hbomax.com

He’s a lil ditzy in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, but we love him all the same.

Season 5, Episode 23: “Cold Feet, Hot Body”

14.

Ben Mercado in The Debut

5 Card Productions / Via youtube.com

This movie’s got it all. Art or pre-med? Traditions and expectations or personal dreams? Directed by a Filipino-American filmmaker? We love to see it.

15.

Hollywood London in The Suite Life of Zack and Cody


Disney / Via giphy.com

Season 2, Episode 36 & 37: “The Suite Life Goes Hollywood”

16.

Spinkick in Carmen Sandiego


WildBrain Studios HMH Productions

WildBrain Studios HMH Productions

Season 3, Episode 1: “The Luchadora Tango Caper”

Season 3, Episode 2: “The Day of the Dead Caper”

17.

Dolph in But I’m A Cheerleader

Ignite Entertainment The Kushner-Locke / Via youtube.com

18.

Duke in The Fabulous Filipino Brothers


Cignal Entertainnment / Via vimeo.com

Written and directed by him and his brothers, Darion and Dionysio, The Fabulous Filipino Brothers is Dante’s latest film is based on stories from his own family starring his own real family.

19.

And finally, General Iroh in The Legend of Korra


Nickelodeon / Via giphy.com

If you watched The Legend of Korra, you’ll know he came back to voice General Iroh, Zuko’s grandson.

What other Dante Basco characters do you know and which ones are your favorites? Let us know in the comments!

