Pete Davidson Chrissy Teigen Joke SNL

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
2

He said a bunch of jokes about his post-pandemic life, Bill Gates, and none other than Chrissy Teigen.

“If there’s one good thing about the pandemic, besides getting Chrissy Teigen out of our lives…” Pete said before being cut off by “Ooooohs” and laughter.

“I’m relieved,” he said, shrugging his shoulders, before returning to a joke about masks.

Some people loved the joke:

on snl pete davidson just goes “if there’s one good thing about the pandemic besides getting Chrissy Teigen out of our lives…” and i scuhreamed

Others were like, “Ugh, eyeroll.”

That was a super shitty shot Pete Davidson took at Chrissy Teigen rn about the pandemic getting her out of our lives, especially since he occupies the same space of “annoying celebrity who got famous for doing the bare minimum”

Pete’s referring to Chrissy recently facing considerable backlash after model and teen star Courtney Stodden called her out for bullying them when they were a teenager.

Courtney gained notoriety when they married 50-year-old actor Doug Hutchison at 16 years old. It was 2011, and Courtney was being slut-shamed, mocked, and harassed. And Chrissy, Courtney said, partook in that.

“[Chrissy] wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take ‘a dirt nap’ but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself. Things like, ‘I can’t wait for you to die,'” they alleged.

“It was just so hypocritical of her,” Courtney said. “I think, for me, because I experienced so much harassment and bullying from her when I was just 16 years old, just 17 years old, just 18 years old, at a time when I needed help. Like, I was being abused.”

For what’s it’s worth, Chrissy shortly after issued an apology, which Courtney accepted.

is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel. I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly. These were not my only mistakes and surely won’t be my last as hard as I try but god I will try!!

I have tried to connect with Courtney privately but since I publicly fueled all this, I want to also publicly apologize. I’m so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am.


Twitter: @chrissyteigen

Chrissy has not commented on Pete’s joke, but if she does, we’ll let you know!

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR