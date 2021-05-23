Machine Gun Kelly Paints His Tongue Black For The BBMAs

So, MGK was getting ready for the Billboard Music Awards earlier today.
He got a cool nail design…
And he also got his tongue painted black. Wait, what?
That’s right — he painted his tongue black. And he rocked it on the red carpet, too.
And Megan Fox licked his black tongue.
It was a whole scene.
This isn’t the first wild thing MGK’s done with his bod lately. You might remember this…extreme slashed-neck tattoo he recently debuted.
Anyway, MGK also won a BBMA for Best Rock Album. Congrats! Maybe go have a piece of cake…that is, if you can even taste it with a black tongue.
