Machine Gun Kelly Paints His Tongue Black For The BBMAs

OK, here’s a weird one. It involves Machine Gun Kelly.


Rich Fury / Getty Images for MTV

So, MGK was getting ready for the Billboard Music Awards earlier today.

He got a cool nail design…


@machinegunkelly / Via Instagram

And he also got his tongue painted black. Wait, what?


@machinegunkelly / Via Instagram

That’s right — he painted his tongue black. And he rocked it on the red carpet, too.


Rich Fury / Getty Images for dcp

And Megan Fox licked his black tongue.


Todd Williamson / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

It was a whole scene.


Rich Fury / Getty Images for dcp

How does a black tongue taste? If you have a black tongue, can you taste the…black? Can you taste food at all? I have so many questions.

This isn’t the first wild thing MGK’s done with his bod lately. You might remember this…extreme slashed-neck tattoo he recently debuted.

Anyway, MGK also won a BBMA for Best Rock Album. Congrats! Maybe go have a piece of cake…that is, if you can even taste it with a black tongue.


@machinegunkelly / Via Instagram

