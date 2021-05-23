Litecoin Tumbles 22% In Rout By Investing.com



Litecoin Tumbles 22% In Rout



Investing.com – was trading at $139.970 by 08:37 (12:37 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Sunday, down 21.88% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 19.

The move downwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap down to $9.672B, or 0.69% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $25.609B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $139.638 to $176.245 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a drop in value, as it lost 54.27%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $4.927B or 3.13% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $139.6378 to $317.7062 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 66.67% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $34,555.6 on the Investing.com Index, down 9.41% on the day.

was trading at $2,006.57 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 16.92%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $659.088B or 46.92% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $237.745B or 16.93% of the total cryptocurrency market value.