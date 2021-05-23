Litecoin Plunges 30% In Bearish Trade By Investing.com



Litecoin Plunges 30% In Bearish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $126.316 by 12:18 (16:18 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Sunday, down 30.16% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 19.

The move downwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap down to $8.639B, or 0.66% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $25.609B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $126.293 to $176.245 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a drop in value, as it lost 57.49%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $5.382B or 3.11% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $126.2930 to $317.7062 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 69.92% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $32,069.4 on the Investing.com Index, down 16.05% on the day.

was trading at $1,814.58 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 23.42%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $607.161B or 46.61% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $213.925B or 16.42% of the total cryptocurrency market value.