Litecoin Falls 24% In Bearish Trade By Investing.com



Litecoin Falls 24% In Bearish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $138.882 by 10:26 (14:26 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Sunday, down 23.59% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 19.

The move downwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap down to $9.018B, or 0.68% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $25.609B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $130.381 to $176.245 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a drop in value, as it lost 57.1%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $5.360B or 3.12% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $130.3814 to $317.7062 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 66.93% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $33,622.2 on the Investing.com Index, down 11.06% on the day.

was trading at $1,963.75 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 19.34%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $621.500B or 46.64% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $222.556B or 16.70% of the total cryptocurrency market value.