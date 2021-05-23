Lil Nas X SNL Wardrobe Malfunction

Waiting on the Lil Nas X and Spongebob collab…

Alright, let me set the scene: It’s the season finale of SNL and Lil Nas X is the musical guest.

He takes the stage to perform “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and it’s steamy as hell.


NBC

(Get it? Hell? Like his music video? You get it!)

He strolls over to the pole and…could it be? Yes! Lil Nas is gonna give us a pole dancing moment! But then things take a turn and I’m not talking about him looping around the pole.

Oh, no! I’m talking about him ripping his leather pants…in the crotch…

*record scratch* “I bet you’re wondering how I got here.”

Nas quickly covered his crotch once he realized his wardrobe had malfunctioned and continued on like a champ. Then very soon after, he took to Twitter, as one does, and if for some reason we weren’t sure what had happened, it was quickly confirmed:


Lil Nas X / Via Twitter: @LilNasX

He followed up with some more tweets this morning assuring fans that this was not planned (which I already knew because that look of shock was so genuine LMAO).

i know i do a lot of planned shit but ripping my pants on live television is not one of them


Lil Nas X / Via Twitter: @LilNasX

But ultimately, he realized that “everything happens for a reason,” which I think is the best message he could take away.

at first i was afraid to even perform. then we rehearsed for 2 weeks, then all of the dancers got removed because one had covid and new ones had to learn the routine in 24 hours, and then i ended up ripping my pants and couldn’t finish. everything happens for a reason tho lol🤍


Lil Nas X / Via Twitter: @LilNasX

That and, uh, maybe he needs some stretchier leather.

Don’t worry, Lil Nas! You’re in good company.

