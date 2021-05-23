Lady Gaga Fans Celebrate “Born This Way” Anniversary

19.

“So many songs on this album spoke to me on a different level! ‘Marry the Night’ is my all-time favorite song (and not just from Gaga’s collection). It’s still the song that I listen to when I’m not in a good place.”

“When the album came out in 2011, I didn’t have much of a connection to ‘Marry the Night’ and it was just another song and music video. It wasn’t until my life started falling apart that the song suddenly hit me in a way it never had before. When my six-year relationship completely disintegrated, when I was diagnosed with a brain malformation that threatened to rob me of everything that made me who I am (and terrified the hell out of me), when I thought I was going to quit my job and have to move, when my mental health took a significant downturn, and most recently when my dog, my soulmate, died…it was Gaga who was there to tell me that I needed to embrace the darkness and not give up on my life.“

—Anonymous