Justin Sun Calls Elon Musk, Michael Saylor, and Changpeng Zhao for the Yalta Crypto Conference – Do We Really Need This? By DailyCoin

Justin Sun Calls Elon Musk, Michael Saylor, and Changpeng Zhao for the Yalta Crypto Conference – Do We Really Need This?
- Founder of TRON, Justin Sun has called Elon Musk, Changpeng Zhao, and Micheal Saylor for a Yalta Crypto Conference
- The Yalta Conference was held in 1945, by the leaders of the three major World War II allies
- Similarly, Sun has called on Musk, Saylor, and Zhao, to take on the leadership of the crypto industry in the current hard times
- The Yalta Crypto Conference could put decentralization at stake
Billionaires, Elon Musk and Michael Saylor have been in the news for various reasons because of their involvements with cryptocurrencies. While Musk’s decision not to accept as payment for Tesla (NASDAQ:) sent the crypto market dip, Saylor saw it as the perfect opportunity to buy more Bitcoin.
Once again, these two are in the news, but this time, they could possibly be united by the same purpose along with Changpeng Zhao. Justin Sun, tech entrepreneur and the founder of the cryptocurrency platform TRON and current CEO of Rainberry, Inc. took to his Twitter handle to call on Musk and Saylor to unite and work together, like the Yalta Conference 2.0.
The market now needs leadership, unity and consensus. @elonmusk, @cz_binance and @michael_saylor please get together and work out something like Yalta Conference 2.0. Please! pic.twitter.com/8oQCWmsaYf
— Justin Sun
