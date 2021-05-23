J.K. Rowling Blocked Stephen King For Trans Women Support

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
2

It all began after King was asked if he believes trans women are women. He replied, “Yes. Trans women are women.”

Rowling saw this, blocked King, and even deleted an earlier tweet that praised him.

“Jo canceled me,” the 73-year-old bestselling horror writer said. “She sorta blocked me and all that.”


Emmanuel Dunand / AFP via Getty Images

“Here’s the thing: She is welcome to her opinion,” King said. “That’s the way that the world works. If she thinks that trans women are dangerous, or that trans women are somehow not women, or whatever problem she has with it — the idea that someone ‘masquerading’ as a woman is going to assault a ‘real’ woman in the toilet — if she believes all those things, she has a right to her opinion.”


Bertrand Langlois / AFP via Getty Images

“I just felt that her belief was, in my opinion, wrong,” he said. “We have differing opinions, but that’s life.”


Lou Rocco / Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

This isn’t the first time J.K. Rowling’s “opinion” has caused backlash. In recent years she’s made multiple comments that people have said are anti-trans.


Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

In 2019, she tweeted this, defending the concept of “sex”:

Dress however you please.
Call yourself whatever you like.
Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you.
Live your best life in peace and security.
But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real?
#IStandWithMaya #ThisIsNotADrill


Twitter: @jk_rowling

In June 2020, she took issue with the phrase “people who menstruate.”

‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?

Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate https://t.co/cVpZxG7gaA

And shortly after, she wrote an essay doubling down on her views on gender and sex, writing that she’s “deeply concerned about the consequences of the current trans activism.”


David Cheskin / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

GLAAD has denounced the author, writing, “Rowling continues to align herself with an ideology which willfully distorts facts about gender identity and people who are trans.”

JK Rowling continues to align herself with an ideology which willfully distorts facts about gender identity and people who are trans. In 2020, there is no excuse for targeting trans people.


Twitter: @glaad

Good to see major authors and organizations like GLAAD speaking out against Rowling’s anti-trans rhetoric. To read the full interview with King, click here.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR