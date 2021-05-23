J.K. Rowling Blocked Stephen King For Trans Women Support

It all began after King was asked if he believes trans women are women. He replied, “Yes. Trans women are women.”
“Jo canceled me,” the 73-year-old bestselling horror writer said. “She sorta blocked me and all that.”
“Here’s the thing: She is welcome to her opinion,” King said. “That’s the way that the world works. If she thinks that trans women are dangerous, or that trans women are somehow not women, or whatever problem she has with it — the idea that someone ‘masquerading’ as a woman is going to assault a ‘real’ woman in the toilet — if she believes all those things, she has a right to her opinion.”
“I just felt that her belief was, in my opinion, wrong,” he said. “We have differing opinions, but that’s life.”
This isn’t the first time J.K. Rowling’s “opinion” has caused backlash. In recent years she’s made multiple comments that people have said are anti-trans.
In 2019, she tweeted this, defending the concept of “sex”:
In June 2020, she took issue with the phrase “people who menstruate.”
And shortly after, she wrote an essay doubling down on her views on gender and sex, writing that she’s “deeply concerned about the consequences of the current trans activism.”
GLAAD has denounced the author, writing, “Rowling continues to align herself with an ideology which willfully distorts facts about gender identity and people who are trans.”
Good to see major authors and organizations like GLAAD speaking out against Rowling’s anti-trans rhetoric. To read the full interview with King, click here.
