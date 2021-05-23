Iran to Continue Nuclear Talks Until a Final Agreement With U.S.

Article content

By Arsalan Shahla

Iran will continue its talks with world powers over how to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, despite the fact that a key agreement with the United Nations over atomic inspections has passed its deadline.

President Hassan Rouhani said the “U.S. has clearly expressed readiness to lift sanctions under the nuclear deal. We will continue talks until a final agreement,” according to his official website, president.ir.

Rouhani did not comment on Iran’s interim nuclear inspections deal with the International Atomic Energy Agency that expired on Saturday and that diplomats are expecting to be extended before they reconvene for talks in Vienna next week.

