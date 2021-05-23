Iran Licensed Crypto Miners Suffers Power Shut Down By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Iran Licensed Crypto Miners Suffers Power Shut Down
  • Iran pulls the plug on crypto mining farms whenever power consumption peaks.
  • Licensed crypto miners in the Islamic Republic utilize up to 300 MW daily.
  • Illegal crypto mining centers consume over 2,000 MW of electricity.

Iran pulls the plug on crypto mining farms whenever power consumption peaks. In order to maintain a stable electricity supply for other users. However, the measure deals with shortage that target licensed facilities despite the government admits that illegal crypto miners burn much more energy

Licensed Miners Use 300 MW, Illegal Farms Burn 2,000 MW

Licensed crypto miners in the Islamic Republic utilize up to 300 megawatts daily, as per ISNA news agency report. Mostafa Rajabi Mashhadi, who is the spokesman of the Iranian Ministry of Energy responsible for the electricity sector said this amount of electricity could be saved to maintain the stability and balance of the electric network.

Added to this, illegal crypto mining centers consume over 2,000 megawatts of electricity. Moreover, the Iranian governme…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR