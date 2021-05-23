Iran Licensed Crypto Miners Suffers Power Shut Down By CoinQuora



Iran Licensed Crypto Miners Suffers Power Shut Down



Iran pulls the plug on crypto mining farms whenever power consumption peaks. In order to maintain a stable electricity supply for other users. However, the measure deals with shortage that target licensed facilities despite the government admits that illegal crypto miners burn much more energy

Licensed Miners Use 300 MW, Illegal Farms Burn 2,000 MW

Licensed crypto miners in the Islamic Republic utilize up to 300 megawatts daily, as per ISNA news agency report. Mostafa Rajabi Mashhadi, who is the spokesman of the Iranian Ministry of Energy responsible for the electricity sector said this amount of electricity could be saved to maintain the stability and balance of the electric network.

Added to this, illegal crypto mining centers consume over 2,000 megawatts of electricity. Moreover, the Iranian governme…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

