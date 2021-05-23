Investors are betting big that metals and commodities aren’t moving

Reviews and recommendations are unbiased and products are independently selected. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission from purchases made through links on this page.

Article content

This article was created by StackCommerce. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission from purchases made through our links on this page.

The truth is, you can probably get your best advice about delving into the stock market through a few quotes from some very savvy financiers.

“The secret recipe for success in stock market is simple. 30 per cent in market analysis skills, 30 per cent in risks management, 30 per cent in emotion control, and 10 per cent in luck.” -Benjamin Lee

“Take your profits or someone else will take them for you.” -J.J. Evans

“In trading, everything works sometimes and nothing works always.” -Unknown

And of course, we can’t miss perhaps the greatest investor of all, Warren Buffett, who states “Do not put all your eggs in one basket,” which may not have originally been his, but he gets credit for it as it applies to the stock market. In short, know what you’re doing, why you’re doing it, how you’re going to do it, and when to get out of it.