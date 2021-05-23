InsurAce Deploys Full Spectrum Multi-Chain Insurance Services By CoinQuora



InsurAce Deploys Full Spectrum Multi-Chain Insurance Services



InsurAce launches full spectrum multi-chain insurance services.

The multi-chain launch will be a 2-phase process.

The mainnet was initially launched on the network and is home to native token INSUR.

InsurAce announces its recent launch in the full spectrum, multi-chain insurance services on its Ethereum-based DApp. This move makes the DApp the first of its kind to offer multi-chain insurance services in the industry.

The launch was well encouraged by InsurAce’s respected investors. These include notable names such as Alameda Research, DeFiance Capital, DeFiLabs, Hashed, Hashkey group, Huobi, IOSG, Parafi Capital, and Signum Capital. The DApp is home to the native token INSUR.

The leading DeFi insurance protocol aims to empower and offer greater security in the fast-paced, ever-expanding DeFi ecosystem. It recognizes that offering multi-chain services will bring greater security and offer more opportunities to its clients.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

