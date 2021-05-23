India reports daily rise in coronavirus cases of 240,842 By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Medical staff wave towards a colleague as they take an elevator to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward for the patients suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) hospital, in Greater No

(Reuters) – India on Sunday reported 240,842 new coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours and deaths rose by 3,741.

Total infections in the country stood at 26.5 million while the country’s total death toll was at 299,266, according to data from the health ministry.

India leads the world in the daily average number of new deaths reported, accounting for one in every three deaths reported worldwide each day, according to a Reuters tally.

