Here Are The 41 Best SNL Moments Of Season 46

You can bet your butt that Bowen Yang’s iceberg bit is on this list.
Believe it or not, another season of Saturday Night Live has come to an end. Season 46, to be exact, because this show has been on forever.
After doing a few episodes remotely back in 2020, the cast and crew were back in the studio last October with lots of precautions that let them do the show live and with an audience.
It was a tough, tough year, but at least SNL gave us some laughs along the way. So here are the best moments from Season 46:
1.
“Bottom of Your Face” ft. Megan Thee Stallion
2.
“The Drew Barrymore Show”
3.
Megan Thee Stallion’s performance of “Savage”
4.
Kate McKinnon’s tribute to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on “Weekend Update”
5.
“Weekend Update: Dr. Wenowdis”
6.
Bill Burr’s monologue about…lots of stuff
7.
Jack White’s tribute to Eddie van Halen
8.
Weekend Update: Aidy in America
9.
“First Date Exes” ft. Issa Rae
10.
“The Bachelor” ft. Adele
11.
“Weekend Update: The Village People”
12.
John Mulaney’s election monologue
13.
“Strollin'” ft. John Mulaney
14.
“Biden Victory” Cold Open ft. Jim Carrey, Alec Baldwin, and Maya Rudolph
15.
Dave Chappelle’s post-election monologue
16.
“Uncle Ben” ft. Dave Chappelle
17.
“Outdoor Cabaret” ft. Jason Bateman
18.
“Stu” ft. Jason Bateman
19.
“Rap Roundtable” ft. Timothée Chalamet and Questlove
20.
“Dionne Warwick Talk Show” ft. Timothée Chalmet
21.
“December to Remember Car Commercial” ft. Timothée Chalamet
22.
“Weekend Update” Melissa Villaseñor on Christmas and Dolly Parton
23.
“R.S.O. Performance” ft. Kristen Wiig and Dua Lipa
24.
“Weekend Update” Christmas Joke Swap 2020
25.
“What Still Works” Cold Open ft. John Krasinski
26.
“Zillow” ft. Dan Levy
27.
“70s Green Room” ft. Regina King
28.
“The Job Interview” ft. Regé-Jean Page
29.
“Drivers License” ft. Regé-Jean Page
30.
“Loco” ft. Regé-Jean Page and Bad Bunny
31.
“Weekend Update: LaVar Ball”
32.
“Hot Ones with Beyoncé” ft. Maya Rudolph
33.
“Proud Parents” ft. Daniel Kaluuya
34.
“Viral Apology Video” ft. Daniel Kaluuya
35.
“Weekend Update: The Iceberg That Sank The Titanic”
36.
“Lesbian Period Drama” ft. Carey Mulligan
37.
“The Muppet Show” ft. Keegan-Michael Key
38.
“Weekend Update: Pete Davidson on Mental Health and the COVID-19 Pandemic”
39.
“Weekend Update: Jeanine Pirro on the Mexico–United States Border”
40.
Lil Nas X’s performance of “Montero (Call Me Be Your Name)”
41.
And finally, the “Season 46 Finale” Cold Open ft. Chris Rock
Are there any other SNL moments from this season you found particularly memorable? Discuss, please!
