Greenpeace Stops Bitcoin Donations For Ecological Reasons By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Greenpeace Stops Bitcoin Donations For Ecological Reasons
  • Greenpeace has stopped accepting donations.
  • Bitcoin has been facing bad press due to its PoW protocol energy use.
  • However, Bitcoin supporters remain convinced they can make Bitcoin greener.

Greenpeace, an environmentally-focused NGO, has stopped accepting Bitcoin (BTC) donations. The NGO cited Bitcoin’s adverse impact on the environment as the reason behind the decision.

Notably, Greenpeace was an early crypto adopter having started accepting BTC donations as early as 2014. Thus, this made Greenpeace one of the first NGOs to accept crypto donations. However, as Bitcoin is increasingly facing backlash for its energy consumption, the NGO has reevaluated its position.

In fact, Bitcoin has come under fire, not because it is a cryptocurrency, but because of the consensus protocol that runs the blockchain. Bitcoin utilizes a protocol called Proof of Work (PoW). Although PoW is one of the most accurate and secure protocols, it has a downside. The PoW con is that it is slow and consumes a lot of power.

To clarify,

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR