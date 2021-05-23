Gold prices firm on weaker U.S. dollar, Treasury yields

Article content

Gold prices edged up on Monday, hovering

near their highest in more than four months, as a weaker dollar

and pullback in U.S. Treasury yields supported the safe-haven

metal.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,882.10 per ounce by

0050 GMT. Last week, gold prices hit their highest level since

Jan. 8 at $1,889.75.

* U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,882.90 per ounce.

* The dollar stood near its lowest levels in three months

against the resurgent euro and other European currencies, making

gold cheaper for other currency holders.

* Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were

hovering near a week low. Lower bond yields reduce the

opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold.

* Data on Friday showed U.S. factory activity gathered speed

in early May amid strong domestic demand.

* Federal Reserve officials and new Dallas Fed data have

begun lowering expectations for May jobs growth in the United

States as business hiring plans continue to outrun the supply of

people able or willing to work.

* Asian shares got off to a cautious start on Monday as

investors anxiously awaited a key read on U.S. inflation this

week for cues on monetary policy.

* The U.S. central bank has pledged to keep interest rates